Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NOV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

