Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Timken stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

