Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.
NYSE AEM opened at $80.00 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $80.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,790,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 572,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
