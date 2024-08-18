ZClassic Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $611,263.69 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

