Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $159,061.38 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,718,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

