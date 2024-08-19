295,916 Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 6.80% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBND. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,639,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 541.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,326,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JBND traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $53.98. 164,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,040. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

