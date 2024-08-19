3,578 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. 513,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,813. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.