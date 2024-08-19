3,854 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,288. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,281. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

