3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $127.08. 2,243,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

