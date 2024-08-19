A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.0 %

AOS stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. 272,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

