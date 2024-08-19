AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 149 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $832.26. 641,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,180. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $770.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

