AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 932 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $795,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.06. 1,062,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,478. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

