AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Shares of 602 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.97 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.