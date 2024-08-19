AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,434,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,609. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,790 shares of company stock worth $1,184,889 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

