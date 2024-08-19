AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $173.82. 3,340,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.