Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.1 %

ANF traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.62. The stock had a trading volume of 692,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,171. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

