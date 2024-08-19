Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.86

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 372282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

