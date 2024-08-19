Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ABSI opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.21. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

