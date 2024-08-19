Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.92. 586,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $191.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

