Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

ACN stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $329.31. 1,678,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,726. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.99. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

