Accredited Investors Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $772.98. 468,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,382. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $773.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.55.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

