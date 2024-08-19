Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.68. 873,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.