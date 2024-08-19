Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.82. 7,024,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,134. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.