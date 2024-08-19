Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,792,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.16. 939,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $482.78.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

