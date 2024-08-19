Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $601.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $601.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $553.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

