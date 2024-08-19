Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.0% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 78.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $563.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day moving average is $522.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

