Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $553.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

