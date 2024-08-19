Aevo (AEVO) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Aevo has a market cap of $296.53 million and $29.10 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aevo has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 867,087,784.7921458 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34019702 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $25,513,225.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

