Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. Laidlaw boosted their price target on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of AFMD opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

