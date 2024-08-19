Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $81.63. Approximately 538,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

