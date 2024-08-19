Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,400,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

AA opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

