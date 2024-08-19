Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $22.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,325,284 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.