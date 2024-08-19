AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.18

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 2371519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,754,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

