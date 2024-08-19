Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,434.0 days.

Altium Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Altium has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

