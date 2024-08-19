Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.