Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $176.16 and last traded at $176.93. 6,916,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 43,174,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.06.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

