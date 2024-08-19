Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
