Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

