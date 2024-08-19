Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.32. The company had a trading volume of 602,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average is $299.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

