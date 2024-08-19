Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth $7,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

