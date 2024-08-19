Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $8.00

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
