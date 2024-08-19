Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $8.00

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 268,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.