Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 19th (GORV, GV, LCFS, LINC, LINE, LOAN, MESO, MIND, NVO, OSK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 19th:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CJS Securities.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS)

was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.75.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$4.90 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

