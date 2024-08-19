Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £154.21 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley purchased 7 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.13) per share, with a total value of £154.21 ($196.90).
Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,185.50 ($27.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.92). The stock has a market cap of £26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,061.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,340.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,217.20.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,226.42%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
