Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £154.21 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley purchased 7 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.13) per share, with a total value of £154.21 ($196.90).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,185.50 ($27.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.92). The stock has a market cap of £26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,061.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,340.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,217.20.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,226.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($34.92) to GBX 2,590 ($33.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.30).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.