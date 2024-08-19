Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGLOY
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.