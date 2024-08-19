Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

