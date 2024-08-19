AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $31.47

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $30.82. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 218,157 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AU. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

