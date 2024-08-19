AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,741 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. 1,180,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

