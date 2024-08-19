ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $60.80. 18,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,223. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,297,925.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,992 shares of company stock worth $6,020,850. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

