Apollon Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after buying an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 170,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,385. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $116.32.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

