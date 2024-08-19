Apollon Financial LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after buying an additional 265,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,990 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 471,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.