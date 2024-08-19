Apollon Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,088,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after buying an additional 45,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.89. 861,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,303. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

