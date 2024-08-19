Apollon Financial LLC Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Apollon Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,262,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.72. 79,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $214.15. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.